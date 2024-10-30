British American Tobacco Advances Share Buyback Strategy

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco announced the purchase of 80,967 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with the highest price at 2,697 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the number of shares in issue to improve shareholder value. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage capital and enhance its stock market performance.

