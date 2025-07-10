British American Tobacco Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

British American Tobacco ( (GB:BATS) ) has shared an announcement.

British American Tobacco announced the purchase of 119,168 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 3,553.00p to 3,657.00p and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BATS) stock is a Hold with a £29.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on British American Tobacco stock, see the GB:BATS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BATS is a Neutral.

British American Tobacco’s strong cash flow and financial stability are major strengths, supported by a positive technical outlook. However, valuation concerns and earnings volatility due to external market challenges pose significant risks. The company’s strategic focus on smokeless products and shareholder returns is promising but requires careful navigation of existing industry headwinds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. operates in the tobacco industry, focusing on the production and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products. The company has a significant presence in the global market, catering to a wide range of consumers with its diverse product portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 6,042,561

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £77.18B

