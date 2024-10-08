British American Tobacco Advances Share Buyback

British American Tobacco (GB:BATS) has released an update.

British American Tobacco PLC has announced the purchase of 91,612 of its own ordinary shares on 7 October 2024, for cancellation purposes, as a part of its share buyback program initiated on 18 March 2024. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 2,671.00p to 2,699.00p per share, with a volume weighted average price of 2,688.21p, leaving the company with 2,214,115,836 ordinary shares carrying voting rights. This move may impact the shareholders’ notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

