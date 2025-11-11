Britannia Industries Discusses Q2 FY 25-26 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Britannia Industries Ltd ( (IN:BRITANNIA) ) is now available.

Britannia Industries Ltd held an Investors/Analysts Conference Call on November 7, 2025, to discuss its financial results and operations for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The transcript, presentation, and audio recordings of the call are available on the company’s website, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

More about Britannia Industries Ltd

Britannia Industries Ltd is a leading company in the food industry, primarily known for its production of biscuits, bread, and dairy products. The company focuses on delivering high-quality food products and has a significant presence in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 11,353

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1483.9B INR

