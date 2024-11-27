Bristol Water Shows Marginal Profit Amid Challenges

Bristol Water (GB:BWRA) has released an update.

Bristol Water reported a marginal profit before tax of £0.1 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a loss of £0.1 million in the same period last year. Despite this improvement, the company faced a slight loss per ordinary share, reflecting continued financial challenges. Investors may find interest in the company’s resilience and the strategic support from its parent company, Pennon Group plc.

