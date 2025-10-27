Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Promising Study on Mezigdomide for Multiple Myeloma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘SUCCESSOR-2’ to evaluate the efficacy of Mezigdomide in combination with Carfilzomib and Dexamethasone (MeziKD) compared to Carfilzomib and Dexamethasone (Kd) alone in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. This study aims to determine if the addition of Mezigdomide can improve treatment outcomes for this challenging condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests an experimental combination of drugs: Mezigdomide, Carfilzomib, and Dexamethasone, against a standard treatment of Carfilzomib and Dexamethasone. Mezigdomide is being evaluated for its potential to enhance treatment efficacy.

Study Design: This is an interventional, randomized, open-label study with a parallel assignment. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, with no masking involved, allowing both researchers and participants to know which treatment is being administered.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 21, 2022, and is currently recruiting participants. The last update was submitted on October 9, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and expected completion.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could significantly impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance, especially if Mezigdomide proves effective. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue