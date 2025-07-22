Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Promising Study on Deucravacitinib for Sjögren’s Syndrome

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of Deucravacitinib in Adults With Active Sjögren’s Syndrome (POETYK SjS-1). The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of Deucravacitinib, a promising drug for treating active Sjögren’s Syndrome, a chronic autoimmune disease.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests two doses of Deucravacitinib, an experimental drug, against a placebo. Deucravacitinib is designed to reduce symptoms and improve the quality of life for patients with active Sjögren’s Syndrome.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment. It uses a quadruple masking approach, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on September 11, 2023, with an estimated completion date set for July 21, 2025. These dates are crucial for investors tracking the progress and potential market entry of Deucravacitinib.

Market Implications: The successful development of Deucravacitinib could significantly impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance, given the unmet need in treating Sjögren’s Syndrome. Positive outcomes may boost investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the autoimmune treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

