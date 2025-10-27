Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Pediatric Psoriasis Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb is conducting a Phase 3 study titled ‘A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics, Efficacy and Safety of Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165) in Pediatric Subjects With Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis.’ The study aims to assess the drug levels, efficacy, and safety of Deucravacitinib in children aged 4 to under 18 years with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, highlighting the significance of addressing this condition in a younger population.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Deucravacitinib, an experimental drug, in two dosing regimens against a placebo. This drug is intended to manage moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in pediatric patients.

Study Design: This interventional study uses a randomized, sequential model with quadruple masking, meaning neither participants, care providers, investigators, nor outcomes assessors know who receives the treatment or placebo. The primary aim is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 24, 2021, and the latest update was submitted on September 24, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

Market Implications: The ongoing study could influence Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance positively if results show Deucravacitinib is effective and safe, as it would expand the drug’s market to include pediatric patients. This could also impact investor sentiment favorably, especially if competitors lack similar pediatric-focused treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

