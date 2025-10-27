Bristol-Myers Squibb’s New Alzheimer’s Study: A Potential Game-Changer?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is conducting a study titled A Phase 3, Open-label Extension Study to Evaluate the Long-term Safety and Tolerability of KarXT + KarX-EC for the Treatment of Agitation Associated With Alzheimer’s Disease (ADAGIO-3). The study aims to assess the long-term efficacy and safety of the combined formulation of xanomeline tartrate/trospium chloride in participants with Alzheimer’s Disease-related agitation who have completed previous studies. This research is significant as it addresses a critical need for effective treatments for agitation in Alzheimer’s patients.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing two drugs: KarXT and KarX-EC. These are formulations of xanomeline tartrate/trospium chloride, designed to manage agitation in Alzheimer’s patients. KarXT is an immediate release capsule, while KarX-EC is an enteric capsule, both intended to provide therapeutic benefits over the long term.

Study Design: This is an interventional Phase 3 study with a non-randomized, single-group assignment. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drugs over an extended period.

Study Timeline: The study is not yet recruiting, with the initial submission date on April 15, 2025. The most recent update was on October 16, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s current status and progression towards recruitment and data collection phases.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to a new treatment option for Alzheimer’s-related agitation, a market with high demand and limited options. Competitors in the Alzheimer’s treatment space will be closely monitoring these developments, as positive outcomes could shift market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

