Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Milvexian Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cardiovascular Treatment

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb, in collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, is conducting a Phase 3 study titled A Study of Milvexian in Participants After a Recent Acute Coronary Syndrome. The study aims to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of Milvexian, an oral Factor XIa inhibitor, in reducing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) such as cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction, and ischemic stroke, compared to a placebo.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Milvexian, an experimental drug administered orally at 25 mg twice daily, against a placebo. Milvexian is designed to prevent cardiovascular events in patients who have recently experienced an acute coronary syndrome.

Study Design: This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study with a parallel intervention model. It involves quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 23, 2023, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 9, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

Market Implications: This update could positively influence Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to advancing cardiovascular treatments. Successful results may boost investor confidence and position the company competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly against other firms developing similar cardiovascular therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue