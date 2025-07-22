Bristol-Myers Squibb’s KRAS G12C Study Update: Implications for Investors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) recently updated its clinical study titled ‘Phase 1/2 Open-label Study of BMS-986466 in Combination With Adagrasib With or Without Cetuximab in Participants With KRAS G12C-mutant Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aimed to identify a safe and effective dose of BMS-986466, combined with adagrasib, with or without cetuximab, for treating advanced KRAS G12C-mutant cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic duct adenocarcinoma, biliary tract cancer, and colorectal cancer.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tested the combination of three drugs: BMS-986466, adagrasib, and cetuximab. These drugs were administered to evaluate their safety and efficacy in treating the specified cancer mutations.

Study Design: This interventional study was randomized and followed a sequential intervention model with no masking. The primary purpose was treatment-focused, aiming to assess the drugs’ safety and efficacy in the target population.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 9, 2023, with an initial submission date of August 29, 2023. The results were first submitted on May 5, 2025, and the last update was posted on July 20, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and data availability.

Market Implications: The termination of this study may impact Bristol-Myers Squibb’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as it reflects a setback in their drug development pipeline. Competitors in the oncology space might gain an advantage if they have ongoing successful trials targeting similar mutations.

The study has been terminated, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

