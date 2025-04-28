Brilliance China Completes Asset Acquisition Through Connected Transaction

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings ( (HK:1114) ) just unveiled an update.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has completed a connected transaction involving the purchase of assets through a public tender at the SAEE. The purchaser, a connected entity, successfully acquired the assets at a base price of RMB54,405,050, with the transaction being subject to certain reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules. This acquisition, funded by the company’s internal resources, is expected to impact the company’s operations by potentially enhancing its asset base and market positioning.

More about Brilliance China Automotive Holdings

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of vehicles and related automotive components, operating within the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: -13.29%

Average Trading Volume: 8,046

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.72B

