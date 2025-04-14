Brilliance China Automotive Announces Proposed Asset Purchase via Public Tender

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings ( (HK:1114) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has announced a proposed purchase of assets through a public tender, with a base price of RMB54,405,050. The transaction involves a connected transaction under the Listing Rules due to the seller’s significant shareholding in the company. The process is subject to public tender results, and if successful, the company will enter into an asset transfer agreement. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the purchase may or may not proceed.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. It focuses on the production and sale of vehicles and related components, catering to the automotive market.

