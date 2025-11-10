Brii Biosciences Reports Promising Results from Phase 2 HBV Study

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Brii Biosciences Limited ( (HK:2137) ) has shared an update.

Brii Biosciences Limited has announced promising 24-week post-treatment follow-up results from Cohort 4 of its Phase 2 ENSURE study, presented at the AASLD 2025. The study evaluates a novel treatment strategy for HBV using the company’s therapeutic vaccine, BRII-179, in combination with elebsiran and PEG-IFN α. The results indicate a sustained hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) loss in patients who responded to BRII-179, suggesting its potential to improve functional cure outcomes. This development could enhance the company’s position in the HBV treatment market and offer new hope for diverse patient populations.

More about Brii Biosciences Limited

Brii Biosciences Limited is a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for infectious diseases. The company is particularly active in the Asia-Pacific region and is engaged in creating treatments for hepatitis B virus (HBV) among other conditions.

YTD Price Performance: 84.69%

Average Trading Volume: 6,662,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.33B

