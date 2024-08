Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced a new proposed issue of 466,666,667 ordinary fully paid shares, with the planned issue date set for November 1, 2024. This move, aimed at increasing the company’s capital, is subject to approval by the ASX and will see these new securities listed for public trading.

