Brightstar Resources Expands Market Footprint

Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited, identified by ASX issuer code BTR, has announced the application for quotation of a significant number of new securities. On September 23, 2024, the company seeks to quote 677,168,136 ordinary fully paid shares to enhance its presence in the financial markets. This move indicates a potential change in Brightstar’s market position and offers a fresh opportunity for investors.

