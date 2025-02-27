Brightstar Resources Announces Director’s Interest Change

Brightstar Resources Limited ( (AU:BTR) ) has provided an announcement.

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Andrew Rich. The change involves the expiry of 1,078,125 unlisted options that were exercisable at $0.036 each, with no new acquisitions or disposals of other securities. This adjustment leaves Rich with 23,797,749 fully-paid ordinary shares and 51,750,000 performance rights expiring in June 2029, reflecting a streamlined portfolio and potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

More about Brightstar Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 19,124,925

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$216.7M

See more data about BTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.