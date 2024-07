Brightstar Resources Limited (AU:BTR) has released an update.

Brightstar Resources Limited has disclosed a significant change in Director Richard Crookes’ interests, with the acquisition of 50 million unlisted options following approval at the company’s general meeting on May 22, 2024. These options are exercisable at $0.03 and $0.04 respectively, with expiration dates in 2027 and 2028.

