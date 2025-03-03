Brightstar Confirms High-Grade Gold Continuity at Lord Nelson

Brightstar Resources Limited ( (AU:BTR) ) has shared an announcement.

Brightstar Resources Limited has announced the results of its maiden Reverse Circulation drilling campaign at the Lord Nelson deposit, part of the Sandstone Gold Project. The drilling confirmed the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization, which is expected to support future upgrades of the Mineral Resource Estimate. The company is continuing its exploration efforts with a focus on expanding and upgrading resources at the Sandstone Hub, aiming for significant resource growth and new discoveries.

Brightstar Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and production. The company is engaged in developing the Sandstone Gold Project, which includes the Lord Nelson and Lord Henry deposits, with a current Mineral Resource Estimate of 1.5 million ounces of gold.

