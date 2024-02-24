BrightSpring Subsidiaries Refinance Debt with New Term Loans

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) has released an update.

Phoenix Intermediate Holdings Inc. and Phoenix Guarantor Inc., subsidiaries of BrightSpring Health Services, have revised their credit arrangement, securing $2.566 billion in new term loans due in 2031 to refinance existing debt. These loans, along with potential revolving loans maturing in 2028, come with variable interest rates plus margins based on the company’s leverage ratio, and are subject to a comprehensive set of covenants restricting certain financial and operational activities to maintain the company’s fiscal health and secure creditor interests.

