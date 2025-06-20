BrightSpring Health Services Executive Resignation Announced

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. ( (BTSG) ) is now available.

On June 20, 2025, Michael McMaude resigned from his roles as President of Hospice Services at BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. and CEO of its subsidiary, Abode Healthcare, Inc. His resignation was not due to any disagreements with the company. McMaude will continue as a consultant until January 26, 2027, under a Resignation Agreement that includes a monthly consulting fee and continued vesting of stock options. The agreement also outlines non-competition and non-solicitation clauses for McMaude.

The most recent analyst rating on (BTSG) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. stock, see the BTSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BTSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BTSG is a Outperform.

BrightSpring Health Services shows strong financial health and strategic growth potential, supported by technical indicators and positive earnings guidance. However, the current valuation is high, potentially limiting upside. The strategic divestiture further reinforces its focus on core growth areas.

More about BrightSpring Health Services, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 2,234,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.93B

Disclaimer & Disclosure

