BrightSpring Health Implements 2024 Equity Incentive Plan

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has approved and adopted the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan following the pricing of their Common Stock Offering, aiming to grant stock options, restricted stock units, and other equity-based awards to essential personnel. The plan was implemented with significant grants made to top executives, including RSUs and Options based on a $13.00 per share price, with various vesting schedules tied to continued employment. Additionally, Olivia Kirtley was elected to the Company’s Board and assigned to several committees, with her term expiring at the second annual stockholders’ meeting post-offering.

