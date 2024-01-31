BrightSpring Ends Key Deal, Faces $22.7M Termination Fee

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSG) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a termination of a material definitive agreement.

The Company’s subsidiaries, Phoenix Guarantor, Inc. and PharMerica Corporation, were involved in a Monitoring Agreement with KKR and Walgreens Boots Alliance, which ended automatically when the Common Stock Offering was completed. The Company is now obligated to pay $22.7 million in termination fees to the Managers, who are controlling stockholders and have multiple relationships with the Company. An affiliate of KKR also served as the underwriter for the Offerings.

