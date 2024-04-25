Bridgepoint Group Executes Share Buyback

Bridgepoint Group Plc (GB:BPT) has released an update.

Bridgepoint Group plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 30,000 ordinary shares on April 24, 2024, with prices ranging from 224.20 to 229.20 pence per share. The average price for the shares acquired was 227.6284 pence each and following the transaction, these shares will be cancelled. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital, as previously announced in October 2023.

