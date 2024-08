Bridgepoint Group Plc (GB:BPT) has released an update.

Bridgepoint Group plc has announced a share buyback, purchasing 14,300 ordinary shares at an average price of 299.9901 pence each, as part of its ongoing buyback program. The transaction was conducted through J.P. Morgan Securities plc on the London Stock Exchange, and the shares acquired will subsequently be cancelled.

