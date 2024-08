Bridgepoint Group Plc (GB:BPT) has released an update.

Bridgepoint Group Plc has actively engaged in its share buyback program by acquiring 16,700 ordinary shares on August 2, 2024, through J.P. Morgan Securities. The prices per share ranged between 280.80 and 290.00 pence, averaging at 285.4274 pence. These shares are set to be cancelled as per the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

