Bridgepoint Group plc has successfully executed a share buyback, acquiring 38,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 237.7578 pence each on July 9, 2024, as part of its share repurchase program initiated in October 2023. These transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange and the acquired shares are set to be cancelled.

