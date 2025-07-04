Bridge SaaS Ltd. Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Bridge SaaS Ltd. ( (AU:BGE) ).

Bridge SaaS Ltd. has experienced a change in the interests of its substantial holder, 006 Capital Pty Ltd and Lachlan Dykes, with a slight increase in voting power from 15.16% to 15.61%. This change is primarily due to on-market purchases and an off-market transaction involving 25.5 million ordinary shares. The adjustments in shareholding could influence the company’s strategic decisions and stakeholder dynamics.

More about Bridge SaaS Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 252,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

See more insights into BGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue