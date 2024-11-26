Brickworks Ltd Gains Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Brickworks Ltd (AU:BKW) has released an update.

Brickworks Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its latest Annual General Meeting through polling. The resolutions included key decisions on director elections and the CEO’s performance rights, reflecting strong shareholder support. This outcome underscores the company’s stability and continued strategic direction, appealing to investors observing Brickworks’ market activities.

