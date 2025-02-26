Brickability Group Reports Strong Growth Amid Market Challenges

Brickability Group PLC ( (GB:BRCK) ) has issued an announcement.

Brickability Group PLC reported strong organic growth across its divisions for the 10 months ending January 2025, with a 12.3% increase in group revenue despite a challenging market environment. The company’s diversified revenue streams and strategic focus on specialist products, such as solar PV and cladding, have positioned it well for future growth, with expectations to exceed market forecasts for adjusted EBITDA by the end of the financial year.

Brickability Group PLC is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The company operates through four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Importing, Distribution, and Contracting. Founded in 1985, Brickability has expanded through product diversification, geographic growth, and strategic acquisitions, supported by a strong balance sheet and a team of over 800 skilled professionals.

