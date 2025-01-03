BriaCell Plans Share Consolidation for Nasdaq Compliance

BriaCell Therapeutics (TSE:BCT) has released an update.

BriaCell Therapeutics announced a share consolidation plan, converting every fifteen pre-consolidation shares into one post-consolidation share to meet Nasdaq listing requirements. The consolidation, effective January 24, 2025, will see the new shares trading from January 29, 2025, ensuring continued compliance and adjusted securities pricing.

