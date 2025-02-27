BRF S.A. Releases 2024 Financial Results

BRF SA ( (BRFS) ) has provided an update.

On February 26, 2025, BRF S.A. released its 2024 financial results. The report, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, highlights the company’s performance over the past year. While the document includes forward-looking statements, it primarily focuses on past financial outcomes, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s operational and financial health. The implications for stakeholders include understanding the company’s market positioning and financial stability based on the 2024 results.

BRF S.A. is a Brazilian company operating in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of poultry, pork, and processed foods. It is one of the largest food companies in the world, serving both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -18.67%

Average Trading Volume: 2,128,636

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.46B

