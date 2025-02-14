Breville Group Announces Director’s Share Conversion

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Breville Group Limited ( (AU:BRG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Breville Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interests, involving Timothy Baxter’s conversion of 3,294 NED Rights into ordinary shares. This transaction resulted in Baxter holding a total of 6,856 ordinary shares, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts in aligning director interests with shareholder value through the NED Plan.

Breville Group Limited operates in the consumer products industry, specializing in the development and distribution of kitchen appliances and home products. The company is known for its innovative and high-quality products, targeting markets across various regions.

YTD Price Performance: 2.19%

Average Trading Volume: 1,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.28B

