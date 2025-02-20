Breville Group Announces Changes in Substantial Holdings

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Breville Group Limited ( (AU:BRG) ) has provided an update.

Breville Group Limited has announced changes in the ownership and voting power of its substantial holdings, primarily involving First Sentier Investors and its related entities. The adjustments in voting power, as stipulated under the Corporations Act 2001, indicate a shift in the control and management of voting rights and securities, which could have implications for the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

YTD Price Performance: 5.27%

Average Trading Volume: 1,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.36B

