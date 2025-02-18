Breville Group Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Breville Group Limited ( (AU:BRG) ) just unveiled an update.

Breville Group Limited has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, which affects the voting power of the company. This change involves multiple entities such as First Sentier Investors and JP Morgan Chase, with implications for their control over voting rights and securities management. The announcement details the adjustments in voting power percentages, indicating an increased influence from First Sentier Investors and its associates, impacting the overall stakeholder power dynamics within Breville Group.

YTD Price Performance: 5.88%

Average Trading Volume: 1,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.38B

