Breville Group Announces Change in Director’s Securities Holdings

Breville Group Limited ( (AU:BRG) ) has provided an announcement.

Breville Group Limited announced a change in director Sally Herman’s interests in the company’s securities. Sally Herman acquired 1,364 ordinary shares through the conversion of NED Rights under the NED Plan, resulting in an increased holding of 20,795 ordinary shares. This change reflects the company’s ongoing governance and management structure, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and market perception.

More about Breville Group Limited

Breville Group Limited operates in the small kitchen appliance industry, offering a range of high-quality products such as coffee makers, blenders, and other innovative kitchen solutions. The company focuses on delivering premium consumer products, targeting both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 2.19%

Average Trading Volume: 1,525

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.28B

