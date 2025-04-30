Brera Holdings PLC Delays Annual Report Filing

Brera Holdings PLC Class B ( (BREA) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Brera Holdings PLC Class B has announced a delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is attributed to unforeseen challenges in completing the financial statements, which could not be resolved without significant effort and expense. The company anticipates filing the report within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. Financially, Brera Holdings expects a significant increase in revenues to approximately €3.0 million, a 173% rise from the previous year, due to full-year contributions from its subsidiaries, Brera Strumica FC and UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. However, operating losses are projected to slightly increase to €5.5 million, while the net loss remains unchanged at €4.9 million. The company continues to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, as stated by CEO Pierre Galoppi.

