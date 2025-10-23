Bread Financial Announces Strong Q3 2025 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bread Financial Holdings ( (BFH) ) has issued an update.

On October 23, 2025, Bread Financial Holdings announced its Q3 2025 financial results, highlighting a net income of $188 million and a tangible book value per share increase of 19% to $56.36. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share and increased its share repurchase authorization by $200 million. The company also received a credit ratings upgrade from Moody’s and signed new brand partnerships in the home vertical, enhancing its market presence. Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, Bread Financial remains confident in achieving its 2025 financial targets, supported by strong capital and cash flow generation.

Spark’s Take on BFH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BFH is a Neutral.

Bread Financial Holdings has a stable financial position with strong cash flow and profit margins. The earnings call provided positive insights into operational excellence and capital initiatives. However, challenges with revenue growth and high leverage, along with neutral technical indicators, moderate the overall score.

More about Bread Financial Holdings

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. is a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending, and saving solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 645,405

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.84B

