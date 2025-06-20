BRC Appoints New CFO to Drive Growth

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BRC ( (BRCC) ) has issued an update.

On June 18, 2025, BRC, Inc. announced the appointment of Matthew Amigh as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 7, 2025. Mr. Amigh, a seasoned financial executive with extensive experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry, will play a crucial role in driving BRCC’s profitable growth and delivering long-term shareholder value. His previous roles include CFO positions at Ethos Pet Nutrition and Bulletproof 360, Inc., where he led significant financial turnarounds and strategic exits. This appointment is expected to enhance BRCC’s operational efficiency and execution towards its long-term vision.

Spark's Take on BRCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, BRCC is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects significant financial instability and weak technical indicators, with a slight positive from corporate governance improvements. The company’s high leverage, negative profitability, and bearish market momentum are the primary concerns.

More about BRC

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded premium coffee company and lifestyle brand that serves beverages to those who love America. Established in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, BRCC is dedicated to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and the American way of life.

Average Trading Volume: 667,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $304.9M

