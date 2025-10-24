Brazil’s Inflation Dips, Surprising Analysts

Brazil’s IPCA mid-month CPI YoY fell to 4.94% from the previous 5.32%, marking a decrease of 0.38 percentage points. This decline indicates a lower inflation rate compared to the prior period.

The actual CPI figure of 4.94% came in below the analyst estimate of 5.02%. This unexpected drop in inflation may lead to positive sentiment in the stock market, particularly benefiting consumer goods and retail sectors, as lower inflation can boost consumer purchasing power. The market impact is likely to be short-term, driven by sentiment, as investors reassess inflation expectations.

