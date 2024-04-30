Brazilian Critical Minerals Unveils High Recovery Rates

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd reported remarkable metallurgical recoveries of up to 87% for sought-after rare earth elements at the Ema project in Brazil, signaling the potential for a very large-scale rare earth system. The company’s use of a standard leaching solution yielded promising results, indicating that the majority of the mineralization can be extracted at low costs. Additionally, the appointment of new leadership and a healthy cash position were announced, alongside positive assay results from numerous auger holes suggesting extensive high-grade zones.

