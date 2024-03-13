Bravo Mining Strikes High-Grade PGM at Luanga

Bravo Mining Corp. (TSE:BRVO) has released an update.

Bravo Mining Corp. has reported its most promising drill results from the Luanga PGM+Au+Ni project, with a high-grade intersection of 58.3 meters grading 3.88g/t PGM+Au and 0.12% Ni. The findings, particularly from the North Sector, suggest potential for significant resource expansion, both at shallow depths and deeper levels, as evidenced by the drilling results and bore-hole electromagnetic surveys.

