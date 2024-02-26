Braveheart Resources Advances with Amended Permit

Braveheart Resources (TSE:CCMI) has released an update.

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. has received the necessary amended operating permit for its Bull River Mine project, allowing for screening, crushing, and sorting of its substantial stockpile of copper, gold, and silver ore. The company, set to be the first in North America to use an ore sorter for copper sulphide ore commercially, can now proceed with material processing and transportation to the New Afton mill, following a delay due to permit issues.

