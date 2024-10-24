Braskem S.A. Sees Rising Spreads Amid Operational Shifts

Braskem SA (BAK) has released an update.

Braskem S.A. reported an increase in petrochemical spreads and higher utilization rates in its Brazil/South America segment for the third quarter of 2024, driven by the resumption of operations at its Rio Grande do Sul complex. However, the company faced lower utilization rates in Europe and Mexico due to scheduled maintenance shutdowns, impacting production. Despite these challenges, Braskem achieved higher exports in South America and increased sales volume for Green PE, showcasing resilience and strategic market positioning.

