Braskem Partners with Aegea for Sustainable Water Management

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Braskem SA ( (BAK) ) has provided an update.

On February 18, 2025, Braskem S.A. announced a 30-year partnership with Aegea Saneamento e Participações S.A. to supply reused water to its industrial unit in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro. This agreement is expected to enhance Braskem’s water security and contribute to environmental sustainability by treating effluents and reducing water use, while also supporting basic sanitation for approximately 300,000 people and lessening the environmental impact on the Guandu River.

More about Braskem SA

Braskem S.A. operates in the chemical and petrochemical industry, primarily focusing on the production of thermoplastic resins and other petrochemical products. The company is a leading player in the Latin American market and has a significant presence in the international market as well.

YTD Price Performance: 15.00%

Average Trading Volume: 1,049,972

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.85B

See more insights into BAK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.