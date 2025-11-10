Brand Engagement Network Partners with SKYE LATAM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Brand Engagement Network ( (BNAI) ) is now available.

On October 30, 2025, Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BEN) finalized a strategic partnership with SKYE Inteligencia LATAM to commercialize its AI technology in Latin America and Spain. The agreement grants SKYE LATAM exclusive reseller rights in the government sector and non-exclusive rights in other industries, with BEN receiving a 35% revenue share. This partnership is expected to enhance BEN’s presence in regulated markets, leveraging its AI solutions to meet local data sovereignty mandates and drive digital transformation across the region.

The most recent analyst rating on (BNAI) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BNAI is a Neutral.

Brand Engagement Network’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial struggles, including high debt levels and negative margins. While there are signs of financial stabilization from cost reductions and improved net income, the minimal revenue generation and negative valuation metrics weigh heavily on the score. Technical indicators provide a mixed outlook, and strategic initiatives from the earnings call offer potential for future improvement.

More about Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (Nasdaq: BNAI) develops conversational AI agents for regulated and customer-centric industries. Its proprietary Engagement Language Model (ELM™) with retrieval-augmented generation enables enterprises to deploy multimodal, compliance-first AI across chat, voice, avatar, and digital channels. With 21 issued patents and growing adoption, BEN is positioned at the intersection of enterprise AI and regulatory demand.

Average Trading Volume: 7,013,999

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $16.81M

