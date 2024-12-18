Brambles Limited’s Strategic Securities Buy-Back

Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced the cessation of 299,690 ordinary fully paid securities as part of an on-market buy-back initiative. This strategic move, effective December 20, 2024, is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure. Investors may find this development significant as it could influence the market dynamics surrounding Brambles’ stock.

