Brambles Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Brambles Limited announced the quotation of 30,417 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code BXB. These securities are issued under an employee incentive scheme, which reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to employee engagement and retention, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics industry, primarily providing supply chain solutions through the management of reusable pallets, crates, and containers. The company focuses on improving the efficiency and sustainability of supply chains globally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,707,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.58B

