Brambles Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Brambles ( (AU:BXB) ) has provided an announcement.

Brambles Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 1,456 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX. These securities are issued under an employee incentive scheme and are not subject to transfer restrictions, which may enhance employee engagement and align their interests with the company’s performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BXB) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brambles stock, see the AU:BXB Stock Forecast page.

More about Brambles

Brambles Limited operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, primarily focusing on providing pallet and container pooling services. The company is known for its sustainable and efficient supply chain solutions and has a significant presence in global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,707,117

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.58B

