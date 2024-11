Brambles Limited (AU:BXB) has released an update.

Brambles Limited has announced a change in the shareholding interests of its director, Graham Chipchase, who has acquired additional shares under the company’s MyShare Plan. This update reflects an increase in Chipchase’s indirect interest, emphasizing the company’s commitment to aligning management interests with shareholder value.

